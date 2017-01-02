LG launches Super UHD TVs with Nano Cell technology for more accurate colours

LG has been the first TV giant to unveil a new range of screens at CES 2017. While LG may be at the forefront of OLED technology, it hasn't forgotten about LCD and it's the latter that has been on the receiving end of some new innovative technology.

LG's new Super UHD range of 4K TVs feature Nano Cell technology which sees uniformly-sized particles, each a nanometer wide, across the screen. The Nano Cells claim to deliver more accurate and realistic colours than previous LCD screens as well as providing wider viewing angles. Colours on the Nano Cell screens are said to be as the content creator intended as they can blend with neighbouring colours, such as green mixing with blue and yellow, creating more of a cyan colour on screen.

LG has also partnered up with Hollywood colour experts Technicolor to create a Technicolour Expert Mode which has been designed to deliver "the most accurate colours possible in LG's Super UHD TVs".

The three TV ranges, SJ9500, SJ8500 and SJ8000, also support HDR10, Dolby Vision and Hybrid Log Gamma, making them fully futureproof, but they are also ready for a new HDR technology called Advanced HDR, which has been developed by Technicolor.

Standard dynamic range pictures can benefit from a new HDR Effect mode too, which promises to improve the brightness in certain areas and enhance contrast ratios to give an HDR-like effect.

LG's new TVs will also come preinstalled with webOS 3.5, the latest version of the company's rather excellent user interface. 4K streaming services Netflix and Amazon can be accessed at the press of a button on the new Magic Wand remote and a new Magic Zoom mode lets you enlarge a specific area of the screen and record it.

LG hasn't given us any details regarding price or release date just yet, but we'll be sure to head to the LG stand in Las Vegas to fill in the gaps.