LG is bundling Sky Q with select 4K OLED and Super UHD TVs

It seems LG is all too aware that when you buy a shiny new 4K TV, you're going to want to have some content to watch on it. Besides using the likes of Netflix and Amazon for streaming, or Ultra HD Blu-ray, there's only one decent way to watch live 4K broadcasts and that's with Sky Q, at least, if you love sports.

LG has now announced a partnership with Sky that will let you receive 6-12 months of complimentary to Sky Q with the Original bundle when you buy select 4K LG TVs.

All of LG's 2016 OLED models: Signature OLED G6, E6, C6 and B6 will come with 12 months Sky Q access and a Sky Q multiscreen subscription. If you're already a Sky customer then you'll just receive a 12 month Sky multiscreen subscription.

Alternatively, you can buy one of LG's Super UHD TVs from the UH950V, UH850V or UH770 series and receive a 6 month Sky Q Original bundle and 6 month multiscreen subscription. Like with the OLED TVs, if you already have Sky, then you'll just receive a 6 month multiscreen subscription.

You'll receive the Sky Q Silver 2TB box, which supports Ultra HD when you redeem the offer, and it's valid on all TVs until 31 March 2017 except for the UH770 series, which only runs until 28 December 2016. Once your 6 or 12 month subscription has expired, you'll need to continue paying Sky for the services, but note that you need the £12/month multiscreen subscription to be able to watch Ultra HD programmes.

Only sports content is available to broadcast live in Ultra HD, and you'll need to pay extra for the Sky Sports package. Likewise with movies, which are available on demand in UHD, you'll need to pay for the Sky Cinema subscription.