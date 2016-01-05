LG signs up to Freeview Play, coming with webOS 3.0 TVs in 2016

Freeview Play is one of the newest TV platforms in the UK, serving up a combination of live broadcast television and integrated catch-up services, thanks to a programme guide that lets you look both forward and backwards, setting reminders or streaming content as required.

It's a direct competitor to YouView, offering similar services, with the two services squaring off to be the platform of choice for subscription-free viewing. Sony recently declared for YouView, and now is the turn of LG.

LG has announced that Freeview Play will be on webOS 3.0 smart televisions launching in the first half of 2016, and should make for a great experience, meaning you can ditch the set-top box and stick to LG's own services.

Panasonic previously launched Freeview Play on various devices and LG is the second major manufacturer to opt for the platform.

The big change here will be that the UK's catch-up services are integrated into the EPG, so if you get home late and have missed something, you can just scroll back and hit play. The appropriate player - BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 or Demand 5 - will then play that content directly, rather than having to navigate to the app, open it up, search for the content and hit play.

With webOS 3.0 there's a range of other content too, so you're likely to be better served in some cases than the standalone Humax Freeview Play box, that lacks some key content providers. WebOS 3.0 brings you Now TV, Netflix, Amazon as well as Google's Play Movies.

Under the rules of Freeview Play, LG will be able to customise the EPG to a certain extent, so we're yet to see exactly what the EPG will look like, but closer, seamless integration with webOS can only be a good thing.

We've not had confirmation on the exact TV models that will be included, but we'll be sure to update once we know.

