  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. LG TV news

LG signs up to Freeview Play, coming with webOS 3.0 TVs in 2016

|
Freeview LG signs up to Freeview Play, coming with webOS 3.0 TVs in 2016
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today
Best 4K TV 2019: Top Ultra HD TVs to buy today

Freeview Play is one of the newest TV platforms in the UK, serving up a combination of live broadcast television and integrated catch-up services, thanks to a programme guide that lets you look both forward and backwards, setting reminders or streaming content as required.

It's a direct competitor to YouView, offering similar services, with the two services squaring off to be the platform of choice for subscription-free viewing. Sony recently declared for YouView, and now is the turn of LG.

LG has announced that Freeview Play will be on webOS 3.0 smart televisions launching in the first half of 2016, and should make for a great experience, meaning you can ditch the set-top box and stick to LG's own services. 

Panasonic previously launched Freeview Play on various devices and LG is the second major manufacturer to opt for the platform.

The big change here will be that the UK's catch-up services are integrated into the EPG, so if you get home late and have missed something, you can just scroll back and hit play. The appropriate player - BBC iPlayer, ITV Hub, All 4 or Demand 5 - will then play that content directly, rather than having to navigate to the app, open it up, search for the content and hit play.

With webOS 3.0 there's a range of other content too, so you're likely to be better served in some cases than the standalone Humax Freeview Play box, that lacks some key content providers. WebOS 3.0 brings you Now TV, Netflix, Amazon as well as Google's Play Movies. 

Under the rules of Freeview Play, LG will be able to customise the EPG to a certain extent, so we're yet to see exactly what the EPG will look like, but closer, seamless integration with webOS can only be a good thing. 

We've not had confirmation on the exact TV models that will be included, but we'll be sure to update once we know.

READ: What is Freeview Play?

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments