LG CES 2019 press conference: How to watch it

LG has a slate of new products planned for CES 2019.

The company is holding a press conference and will help kick off the world's-largest consumer electronics trade show. It will use that time to unveil several new devices it has already announced, from speakers to a homebrew beer machine, though we suspect LG might also have a few other surprises in store.

Here are the details on how to watch the event live.

LG's press conference at CES 2019 will be held on Monday 7 January 2018 from 8am PST at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The press conference is open to the media, though LG will live-stream the show all around the globe for others to watch. Here are the different local times:

US East Coast: 11am EST

UK: 4pm GMT

Central Europe: 5pm CET

LG has confirmed that you'll be able to watch the live stream of the CES event online, but hasn't yet provided the details. Until it does, here's a recap of the 2018 event. We will update as soon as we have the details of the new live stream.

LG tends to announce a number of new products prior to CES and in 2019 that's no different. We've already heard about LG HomeBrew to help you brew your own beer and the company has also detailed that it has three new premium soundbars, with Meridian Audio technology, supporting Dolby Atmos and DTS:X.

What we're really looking forward to is the latest generation of LG OLED TVs, which we're sure will be revealed at at CES 2019.