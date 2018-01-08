LG CES 2018 press conference: How to watch it

LG has a slate of new products planned for CES 2018.

The company is holding a press conference and will help kick off the world's-largest consumer electronics trade show with a 45-minute keynote address. It will use that time to unveil several new devices it's already announced, from speakers to a new rose-coloured V30, though we suspect LG might also have a few other surprises in store.

Here are the details on how to watch the event live.

LG’s press conference at this year’s CES will be held on 8 January 2018 (Monday) from 8am to 8:45am PST at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center. The press conference is open to the media, though LG will live-stream the show all around the globe for others to watch. Here are the different local times:

US West Coast: 8am PST

US East Coast: 11am EST

UK: 4pm GMT

Central Europe: 5pm CET

You can watch a live-stream of the event on 8 January from here:

Alternatively, you can watch it directly from LG's newsroom site.

LG has already announced some new products ahead of CES: a new pink version of the V30 smartphone, called Raspberry Rose; a new LG gram laptop; a larger version of its Styler smart wardrobe; a smart air-conditioning unit; a new speaker lineup that includes a soundbar; new monitors; and an 88-inch 8K OLED TV.

LG has also announced its ThinQ artificial intelligence system that will be on its 2018 TVs. It will bring "hundreds" of voice command, including third-party services, some of which will work Google Assistant and Amazon's Alexa. As for what else might be in store, expect to see some more TVs and maybe appliances and the G7 phone.