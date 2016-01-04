LG 98-inch 8K Super UHD TV is aimed at 2016, 4K options for mere mortals

LG has pulled the covers off some of its TV plans for the year at CES 2016, with a number of notable highlights, including its first production-ready 8K TV.

LG confirmed that it's still committed to OLED, but will continue a two-pronged strategy, offering both OLED and LCD LED TVs.

The most recent announcements concern LCD LED TVs, with the introduction of a new family of televisions: LG Super UHD.

The Super UHD UH9800 is the most aspirational, with a cracking 8K resolution spread across its 98-inches. This isn't just a concept - and we've seen plenty of 8K TVs before - as this set will go on sale in the second half of 2016.

There's no word on price and we expect it will end up being a Korea only model.

Back in the real world and there's a range of options for us mere mortals. The UH9500, UH8500 and UH7700 broadly replace the LED 4K models of 2015.

They all feature an IPS panel with lots of enhancements to boost the colours and contrast available. All are Ultra HD 4K resolution too, with support for high dymanic range (HDR).

They run LG's latest webOS 3.0 smart TV platform, with support for HDR streaming, so you'll be able to get the best out of Amazon and Netflix, both of which support 4K and HDR.

For those concerned about the lack of HDR content elsewhere, fret not: these Super UHD TVs also offer upscaling to make your regular content look more like HDR. Exactly how effective that will be, remains to be seen.

There's no current word on pricing or availability, but LG has confirmed that some of these models will be hitting the US in "early spring".