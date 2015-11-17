LG smart TVs to offer Google's Play Movies and TV

LG has confirmed that owners of its televisions will be getting an on-demand boost from Google.

LG's smart TVs, including those using the webOS platform as well as earlier NetCast 4.0 and 4.5 models, will receive an update giving those TVs access to Google's Play Movies & TV service.

Owners of Android devices will be familiar with Play Movies & TV as it's part of your Android device. This move sees Google spreading its wings and offering that content elsewhere.

This isn't the first time that Google has launched itself into a new platform, however, as it's also supported on iPhone and iPad.

This is a great boost for LG TV owners, as you're not confined to a manufacturer's platform, instead being able to rent those movies from a familiar source, or buy them knowing they aren't locked just to your television.

As all the content is cloud-based, the new service will support resume functions, so you can pause on your TV and then continue watching on your phone later, for example.

There's the added advantage that if you've previously purchased content on Google's Play Movies store, or even nabbed one of the free films that has been offered, you'll now just be able to hit play and stream it through your TV.

Google Play Movies will be available internationally on LG's smart TVs from November.