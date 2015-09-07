Stunning LG "wave" double-sided OLED display leaves us speechless

LG has been talking about OLED a lot recently. It's the display technology that LG sees as the most important for the future, continuing to research, develop and ultimately, release OLED products.

IFA 2015 saw the launch of LG's first flat 4K OLED TV, the EF9500, joining an already impressive line-up, but the message from LG's stand was very clear: OLED is the way.

However, one of the most impressive reveals came directly from LG Display. Unveiled during the IFA keynote from Dr Sang Beom Han, CEO and president of LG Display, this stunning double-sided OLED was shown-off.

This is a prototype display, so it's not something you'll be seeing in your local TV store. Measuring 111-inches on the diagonal, it's curved, forming a wave shape, but best of all, it's double sided.

This, LG Display tells us, is an example of Vertical Tiling OLED and is made from three 65-inch Ultra HD OLED displays.

"We are now living in an era of displays. Through displays, we share information. Through displays, we communicate. Through displays, we look into the future and dream about it," said Dr Han during the keynote.

"We want OLED to be the revolution of light that opens up the future we all want to live in," said Dr Han.

We're yet to envisage exactly what you'll do with a double-sided display, and it's likely to be commercial, like signage, but LG's message is that you can form this display technology in many ways and bend it to many tasks.

Click play below to check it out in the flesh!