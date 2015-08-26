LG's IFA line-up includes four new 4K OLED TVs, most with HDR

LG will debut four new televisions at IFA in Berlin next week, all of them 4K OLED sets.

There will be three, at 55- and 65-inch screen sizes, that will also feature high dynamic range (HDR) technology: 55EF9500, 65EF9500 and a curved 55EG9200. There will also be a second curved OLED model without HDR: 55EG9100.

The 9500 models will be the first flat 4K OLED TVs available on the market from any manufacturer. While the two curved sets will have slim form factors, measuring just 4.8mm.

LG claims that HDR technology is perfectly suited to OLED displays as the absolute black they can achieve make the bright and bold colours the tech is capable of even more pronounced.

Of course, at present there are few ways to view Ultra HD 4K HDR content, although Amazon has recently announced that it is joining Netflix in broadcasting some of its own original shows in the format.

In addition to display technologies, all of the televisions feature LG's webOS 2.0 smart TV functionality and superfast boot times. And they feature speaker technologies from Harman/Kardon to improve the sound quality in panels so thin.

All of the TVs shown at IFA will be coming to the UK, US, Germany and Korea from the end of August. A wider rollout will continue over the coming months. Prices are yet to be revealed.