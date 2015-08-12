LG HS8 is a curved, connected, soundbar for your curved TV

Curved TVs have been hitting the market for the last couple of years, and now LG has the perfect accompaniment for your sweeping screen.

The HS8 Curved Sound Bar is designed to match your curved LG TV, similar to the curved soundbar that Samsung offers for its sets. This new soundbar is 360W 4.1 channel system, split between left, right and two centre speakers, along with a wireless subwoofer.

The soundbar measures 1200 x 43 x 82mm and is wall mountable, so you'll be able to sling it under your TV for a matching finish.

LG tells us that it boasts i-Sound, a dynamic sound mode that claims to ensure that whatever you listen to is optimised for you, so music, movies or TV programmes sound their best.

The new soundbar joins the Music Flow family, so offers a range of connected functions. It offers Wi-Fi and Bluetooth and can be paired with other devices in the Music Flow family to create a home theatre type setup.

Music Flow also means it supports Google Cast, as well as a range of streaming services through the Music Flow app, so the HS8 is as at home boosting your TV as it is playing back your music from your phone.

"As a company that brought to market stunningly looking curved TVs, it's only natural that we also follow up with a curved audio product to match," said Min Byung-hoon, senior vice president of the LG Home Entertainment Company's Consumer Audio Visual division.

LG says that the LG Music Flow HS8 Curved Sound Bar will be available in Europe from next week, but it will also be showcased at IFA 2015 in early September.

For more information on what Music Flow offers, make sure you read our comprehensive review.