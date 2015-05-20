  1. Home
LG’s new OLED TV is under 1mm thin, sticks to wall like a fridge magnet

If you thought televisions were super thin already, you've seen nothing yet. LG Display just showed off a TV that's under 1mm thin.

The OLED TV was shown as a proof of concept at a press event in Korea. The 55-inch TV was a meagre 0.97mm thick and weighed just 1.9kg.

LG is pushing the use of OLED which is not only better for image quality than LCD but can be made far smaller. LG's current flagship 55-inch OLED TV is 4.3mm thick.

This new display is so thin that rather than mounting it to the wall with bulking brackets it can be held on with magnets. By mounting a thin magnet to the wall the TV can be attached like a fridge magnet. To remove it you simply peel it off the wall. It also appears to be flexible making damaging it difficult and curving it easy.

OLED is currently expensive but LG Display's head, Yeo Sang-deog, vowed the company would be ramping up production. This should help to drive the price of these screens down. LG currently sells a 55-inch 4K OLED TV for a hefty £4,000.

LG Display plans to keep pushing OLED and will introduce a whopping 99-inch OLED screen this summer.

READ: LG 77-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED TV pictures and eyes-on: Stunning

