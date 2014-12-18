LG to show off faster, more intuitive webOS 2.0 at CES next month

We've had the chance to play with webOS several times on LG TVs and were very impressed, it's the best TV operating system right now. Despite this LG is already set to announce and update to webOS 2.0 which it will unveil at CES in January.

The current webOS system works in conjunction with LG's Magic Remote that allows you to move a pointer around the screen using a motion sensitive remote. The icon led layout of the system makes it ideal to work with this control system.

The webOS 2.0 update means boot time will be reduced by 60 per cent while general running should be smoother and faster according to LG. "When switching from the Smart TV Home Screen to YouTube, for example, users will see an improvement in loading time of up to 70 per cent," says LG.

Another new feature is My Channels that allows users to costomise their live TV channels on the Luancher Bar for easier access. Quick Settings allows for adjustment of TV options without the need to affect whatever is being watched at the time. Input Picker means connected devices, like a PlayStation, be recognised instantly.

In-kyu Lee, senior vice president and head of the TV and monitor division at the LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company said: "With the newest features introduced in webOS 2.0, the overall user experience has become even simpler, easier and more intuitive. The webOS platform is a great example of our commitment to taking a leadership role in the next generation TV market with a truly innovative Smart TV solution."

Check back in January when the full webOS 2.0 experience will be shown off from CES where we will be to take a look.

