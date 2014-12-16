Your next 4K Ultra HD TV could be a quantum dot set rather than OLED

Ahead of its first public showing at the CES consumer electronics trade show in Las Vegas in January, LG has revealed an Ultra HD TV range that will widen its 4K line-up and sit amongst its current OLED and LED models.

The Korean manufacturer has announced a new technology that spruces up conventional backlit IPS LCD TVs: quantum dot. It adds a film of nano crystals between two and 10 nanometres in front of the backlight, with each crystal able to emit a different colour depending on its size.

The result of this is greater colour reproduction and brightness for a TV tech that usually pales (sometimes literally) in comparison to OLED, for example.

A wider colour palette is possible, along with improved colour saturation, and LG plans to release the quantum dot TVs in 2015 alongside its other 4K Ultra HD sets. Pocket-lint will also be able to get up close with them at CES next month and report back from the trade show floor.

"Quantum dot’s vibrant and vivid color reproduction capabilities brings LG’s LCD TVs

to the next level when it comes to picture quality," said In-kyu Lee, head of the TV and monitor division at LG.

"The addition of Ultra HD TVs with quantum dot technology to our TV line-up positioned under our award-winning OLED TVs further establishes LG as a leading provider of the most diverse and innovative TV display technologies in the industry."