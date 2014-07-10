  Roll out your OLED TV like a projector screen or turn a window into a TV, thanks to LG

LG has cracked flexible OLEDs in a way like never before. It's new 18-inch screen can be completely rolled up while still displaying clear OLED images. LG has also unveiled a transparent OLED that could turn your windows into TVs.

Flexible screens aren't new but ones that can be fully rolled while still working are impressive. This could mean displays that fit any shape, sitting in the corner of a room or the edge of a unit. The display itself offers a 1200 x 810 resolution which can be rolled up to a radius of just 3cm without being affected. This, LG says, shows it will be able to bring 50-inch rollable screens to the world soon. Imagine a projector style screen being pulled down that works without the need for a projector.

The transparent OLED shown off by LG could be a great way to turn glass and plastic into displays when turned on but that remain see-through when off. Most transparent displays suffer from 10 per cent transmittance, LG has managed to get that down to 2 per cent – meaning a clearer picture.

"LG Display pioneered the OLED TV market and is now leading the next-generation applied OLED technology. We are confident that by 2017, we will successfully develop an Ultra HD flexible and transparent OLED panel of more than 60 inches, which will have transmittance of more than 40 percent and a curvature radius of 100R, thereby leading the future display market," said In-Byung Kang, senior VP and head of the R&D Center at LG Display.

