LG's 77- and 65-inch Curved 4K Ultra HD OLED TVs are coming to the UK, but they won't be cheap

Brits can soon buy two Curved Ultra HD 4K OLED TVs from LG Electronics. The company has announced it will launch 77-inch and 65-inch screen sizes in the UK this October.

Both new models (77EC980V and 65EC970V, respectively) offer LG’s WRGB OLED, High Dynamic Range, and Colour Refiner technologies. They also feature a Ultra HD 4K screen resolution at 3,840 x 2,160 pixels and 3D capabilities through Ultra Cinema 3D and FPR.

"For more high resolution viewing options, the 77EC980V and 65EC970V are equipped with LG’s own True 4K Engine Pro, which can upscale SD, HD or Full HD content into breathtaking near-4K picture quality," said LG in a press release.

Another stand-out feature is the ability to decode broadcast signals in both H.264 and HEVC H.265 formats at 30p or 60p. The built-in decoder also makes it possible to display 4K content from external devices connected via HDMI, USB or LAN ports.

And finally, both TVs will incorporate LG Smart TV webOS. It simplifies things like browsing and viewing and connecting with external devices. But all of this doesn't come cheap. The 77-inch will cost £19,999, and the 65-inch will cost £5,999. Those are just the suggested retail prices too.

Better start saving your change now.

Also, you might recognise the 77-inch model from CES 2014 in January. It grabbed everybody's attention after winning the coveted award for Best of Innovations. And now it is ready to steal the attention of Brits this autumn.