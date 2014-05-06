  John Lewis launches own-branded webOS TVs, JL9000 range made by LG

John Lewis has officially announced its JL9000 series of webOS driven Smart TVs which Pocket-lint revealed last week.

The TVs are made by LG but are branded by the UK high street retailer. They are Full HD 1080p LED IPS sets, have 3D passive viewing technology and come in 49, 55 and 60-inch screen sizes. Prices start at £1,399.

In addition to the on-screen tech, which includes LG's Triple XD Engine picture processing, each TV in the JL9000 series comes with its own soundbar integrated into the base of the tabletop stand. It is capable of providing 50 watts over 2.2 channels.

LG's webOS Smart TV platform was a big draw at CES in January, with the BeanBird character helping to guide you through setup, and access to a stack of apps from the off, including Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Now TV, Demand5, YouTube, Twitter, Facebook and Skype - the latter of which used with an integrated 8-megapixel web camera built into the TV.

A Magic remote is also included, which uses point, scroll, gesture and voice commands.

"There is a continuing trend in customer demand for larger screen sizes with sales of 49-inch and larger accounting for over 25 per cent of John Lewis TV sales," said John Kempner, vision buyer at John Lewis.

"We wanted to create our own range of premium large screen TVs that would have a distinctive look and also offer the benefits of the very latest in on-demand Smart TV technology, while being easy to use. LG has helped us achieve this with a sleek and clever design that also includes a built-in soundbar to deliver an immersive sound and visual experience."

The JL9000 series of TVs are available from John Lewis stores and online now. Each comes with John Lewis' free five year guarantee at no extra cost.