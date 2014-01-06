  1. Home
LG confirms 4K Netflix will be available on 4K LG TVs, including new webOS models

LG invited Netflix on stage at its CES 2014 press conference to confirm that it would be supporting 4K streaming on it's UHD televisions.

Taking to the stage, Reed Hastings, Netflix CEO, talked about the long partnership that Netflix has had with LG, bringing Netflix first to an LG Blu-ray player, before coming to LG TVs.

With a line-up packed with UHD 4K televisions, Netflix and LG confirmed we will be able access Netflix in the highest resolution. Half of the new sets announced for 2014 will use the new webOS demonstrated, which LG hopes will offer a more intuitive user interface than previous smart TV models.

Netflix previously announced that the second season of House of Cards had been filmed in 4K, so you'll be able to watch the series in UHD when it kicks off on 14 February.

For more details on LG's new TVs, check out our LG homepage!

