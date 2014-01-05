  LG unveils 65, 79, 84 and 98-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TVs, along with 105-inch curved behemoth

It's not CES without a load of new television sets, and you bet LG isn't going to be left out of the fray. The company has revealed its line of Ultra HD LED TV models at CES 2014 this week.

LG is bragging most about its 105-inch curved 4K Ultra HDTV (model 105UC9), carrying a 21:9 aspect ratio and 5120 x 2160 resolution - which it boasts as 5K.

The TV features a speaker on the bottom, called Ultra Surround, which contains 7.2-channel forward-facing speakers designed with Harman Kardon. The curved nature of the display is said to be a more immersive experience.

But LG doesn't want you to forget about its top-line. Its new flat-panel UB9800 series will consist of 65, 79, 84, and 98-inch sets and carry a 3840 x 2160 resolution IPS display.

The sets have an upscaling function that takes SD, HD or Full HD content and renders it in sharp, "near Ultra HD quality". Furthermore, the Tru-ULTRA HD Engine Pro is said to use a 4K Motion Estimation Motion Compensation technique to make 4K content appear more lifelike.

In addition you'll find a 4K HEVC decoder, ready to present your 4K content from H.264 or H.265 sources in both 30p or 60p.

Pricing and availability hasn't been revealed for the televisions. Pocket-lint will be on the show floor at CES all this week to bring you hands-on impressions of LG's new line.