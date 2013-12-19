  LG's first webOS smart TV to be shown at CES

LG will unveil its first webOS television at CES from 7 January. It will be a debut for the operating system it purchased from HP in an LG smart TV.

Company researcher Hong Sung-pyo revealed the news during a semiconductor event in Seoul. He also announced that the TV will run a 2.2GHz dual-core processor with 1.5GB of RAM, although it's not clear what design, screen size, or resolution the television will pack.

Until now, LG has remained relatively quiet about its webOS plans, but did reveal in February that webOS will integrate into LG's main TV products. They will be shipping in "82 countries with multiple screen sizes and price points", it was said at the time, and the operating system's redesign was also called "a gamechanger".

Back in its smartphone and tablet days at Palm and then HP, webOS was famous for its multi-tasking cards that were later adopted by iOS, Android and Windows Phone. It's not clear if the webOS implementation on a large television set would feature multitasking abilities, although it seems to make sense given its roots.

Many details still remain up in the air, as Sung-pyo didn't go into much detail. Pocket-lint will be reporting live from the CES, kicking off in early January to bring you the latest.