  LG shows off curved 77-inch 4K Ultra HD OLED TV at IFA 2013

LG has used IFA 2013 in Berlin to show off the world's largest UHD OLED TV, along with a curved display. The 77-inch model joins the existing 55-inch LG 55EA9800 curved OLED display that's recently gone on sale and LG is simply calling it the 4K Ultra HD OLED TV.

The new curved model, shown off on LG's stand that the IFA show, is LG's most advanced TV so far. It measures 77-inches on the diagonal across that curved display, designed to give a more immersive viewing experience. We've seen the LG 55EA9800 previously, and we certainly enjoyed the experience. The 77-inch model looks to step things up a notch.

The 77-inch model, however, combines LG's WRGB OLED with a 4K resolution, giving you those detailed Ultra High Definition pictures.

"LG was proud to be the first company to commercially launch an OLED TV and we are once again setting our sights high with the Ultra HD Curved OLED TV," said Havis Kwon, president and CEO of LG home entertainment company.

"This 77-inch TV is proof that we will never stop pushing the boundaries and exploring new possibilities."

Details are thin on the ground for this new model, but we'd expect LG to pin a launch date and price tag on it by the time we hit CES 2014.