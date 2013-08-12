  LG Classic TV combines modern 32-inch HD LCD with 70s retro design

Attention hipsters and nostalgia seekers: LG Electronics has just launched a television set with you in mind.

LG's new 32-inch LCD set, called Classic TV (Model 32LN630R), features a 70s or 80s-like design - complete with a Scandinavian-style wood frame and rotary dials for volume and channels.

The retro set also has modern specifications, such as: a 178-degree viewing angle IPS panel, full 1080p HD resolution at 1,920-by-1,080-pixels and support for connection peripherals like USB-based storage and MHL video from smartphone and tablets.

The 32LN630R is available in South Korea for 840,000 won (£480). That's not a bad price for vintage lovers in the world who are struggling to find solutions that would keep their living room design both practical yet true to period.

We've contacted LG to see if this set would also launch in the UK or elsewhere.