  1. Home
    2. >
  2. TV
    3. >
  3. TV news
    4. >
  4. LG TV news

LG Classic TV combines modern 32-inch HD LCD with 70s retro design

|
  LG Classic TV combines modern 32-inch HD LCD with 70s retro design
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV
Best TV deals for January 2019: Save £1,900 on Samsung QLED, £1,770 on Sony OLED TV

Attention hipsters and nostalgia seekers: LG Electronics has just launched a television set with you in mind.

LG's new 32-inch LCD set, called Classic TV (Model 32LN630R), features a 70s or 80s-like design - complete with a Scandinavian-style wood frame and rotary dials for volume and channels.

The retro set also has modern specifications, such as: a 178-degree viewing angle IPS panel, full 1080p HD resolution at 1,920-by-1,080-pixels and support for connection peripherals like USB-based storage and MHL video from smartphone and tablets.

The 32LN630R is available in South Korea for 840,000 won (£480). That's not a bad price for vintage lovers in the world who are struggling to find solutions that would keep their living room design both practical yet true to period.

We've contacted LG to see if this set would also launch in the UK or elsewhere.

PopularIn TV
Amazon Fire TV Stick with Alexa Voice Remote review: The best media player under £40?
Amazon's new Alexa Voice Remote with power and volume controls is 50% off
Amazon brings its new Alexa voice remote to the original Fire TV Stick
LG Signature OLED TV R: The TV that rolls up into a box
Game of Thrones season 8: Trailers, when it's on and how to watch the final season
LG Signature Z9 8K OLED initial review: Is this the best-looking 8K set yet?
Comments