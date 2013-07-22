  LG 55EA9800 Curved OLED TV now available in the US for $14,999

LG has announced that its curved OLED television - the 55EA9800 - is now available for pre-order and shipping soon in the US, after first being available in South Korea in April. The 55-inch television is priced at $14,999 (£9,775) for customers statside and was shown-off by LG and Best Buy executives at Best Buy's flagship store in Richfield, Minnesota. on Monday.

We first got our hands-on the Curved OLED television earlier this month and were very impressed with what we saw. Not only is the OLED technology impressive from a quality stand-point, but the curved screen provides for magnificent viewing angles and colour accuracy.

As for the rest of the LG 55EA9800, the back is finished in a very sleek carbon fibre. Its thinnest edge is 0.17 inches (4.3 millimeters) at the edge of the screen and has an overall weight of less than 38 pounds. In typical LG fashion, the company has also included Smart TV capabilities with its Magic Remote and Voice Recognition features and LG CINEMA 3D capabilities for a 3D viewing experience.

In the US, Best Buy stores inLos Angeles, New York, Miami, Houston, Dallas, San Francisco, Chicago, Seattle and San Antonio will display and stock the LG 55EA9800. Unfortunately, the LG curved OLED price is still unknown for the UK, but LG told us it would be available in the UK for Christmas.

In related news, it was revealed on Monday that Samsung's $15,000, 55-inch curved OLED television will be available in the US as early as this week.