  LG launches two new Ultra HD sets, LA9700 coming to the UK soon

LG has announced a pair of new Ultra HD LED TVs. The new LA9700 TV will be going on sale in 55-inch and 65-inch versions, both crammed full of LG's latest 4K tech.

That means LG's Tru-Ultra HD engine for image clarity and upscaling, Nano LED backlighting for deeper blacks and clever IPS tech for 178-degree viewing angles.

“When we first unveiled our 84-inch ULTRA HD TV at CES last year, the reception we received was phenomenal,” said Havis Kwon, president and CEO of LG Electronics’ Home Entertainment Company.

“The ULTRA HD TV format is here to stay and with the new sizes offering Nano full LED backlighting and our proprietary Tru-Ultra HD Engine, these models are in a class of their own.”

Both sizes of the LA9700 have been on sale in South Korea for about a month, hitting the US this week. LG has confirmed they will be going on sale in the UK, Russia and Australia very soon.

Built into both TVs is a proper 4.1 channel surround sound system, with a front-facing sliding speaker which can be hidden while still providing great sound quality. The screen also has a subwoofer built in behind it.

LG has used its usual ultra-thin bezel design, included its Smart TV platform and thrown in every other bell and whistle you would expect with a top of the line 4K set. This means you get LG's Tag On function, that uses NFC to let you pair devices straight with the TV to send content. WiDi and Miracast is also included.

UK pricing is still to come, but the US listing should give an idea of the cost. The 75-inch will start at $7,999 (£5,295), with the 65-inch version costing $6,999.



In other news, LG also announced a rather beautiful Curved OLED TV set recently. Check out our hands-on here, the carbon fibre back is almost as exciting as the screen itself.