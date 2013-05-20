  LG releases Stage Fright - So Real It's Scary 2

LG Electronics today released Stage Fright - So Real It's Scary 2, the amusing sequel to last year's smash-hit viral video, So Real It's Scary. Like the original, the second instalment also poses the question: just how real are images on an LG IPS monitor? To help prove its exceptional IPS picture quality, LG enlisted the help of its cinematic IPS 21:9 UltraWidemonitor.

"Each startled reaction in Stage Fright – So Real It's Scary 2 serves as confirmation that LG's outstanding IPS picture quality is able to fool the human eye. Expressing vivid, true-to-life colours and exceptional motion clarity, our IPS monitors provide a truly immersive and captivating viewing experience," said Kwon Il-geun, vice-president of LG Electronics IT business unit.

Directed by LG Electronics Benelux office, Stage Fright So Real It's Scary 2 tests the theory with hidden cameras that men cannot go to the bathroom when someone is watching them. In the video, LG installs its IPS 21:9 UltraWide monitors above a row of urinals in a public lavatory. As unsuspecting gentlemen attempt to relieve themselves, the monitors display faces of beautiful women. Proving how realistic images are on an LG IPS monitor, several men experience "performance issues" as they genuinely believe they were being observed. The clip resonated with viewers in a pre-release survey that involved 600 participants. The video ranked in the top five percent of all viral ads shown to the group.

LG leads the next-generation monitor market with superior IPS display technology and creative design concepts. As seen in Stage Fright - So Real It's Scary 2, the LG IPS 21:9 UltraWide monitor delivers stunningly real picture quality on a screen that is significantly wider than a conventional 16:9 model. The monitor is a versatile powerhouse, boasting powerful multitasking via its 4-Screen Split and Dual-Link Up features. LG’s IPS 21:9 Ultrawide expresses more than 99 per cent of the sRGB colour space, providing the most vivid, lifelike colors and incredible image clarity. The first monitor to offer users the cinematic 21:9 aspect ratio, LG’s unique monitor is ideal for immersive gaming and movie viewing experiences.

Earlier this year, the LG IPS 21:9 UltraWide monitor was recognised with an iF design award - a testament to its eye-catching design and state-of-the-art display technology.