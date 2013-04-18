  LG 84-inch 4K touchscreen TV could bring iPad Retina display looks and features to your living room

LG's flagship 4K UHD TV, the 84LM960V, could be released in touchscreen form, Pocket-lint has learnt.

Demonstrated to us at LG's television production plant in South Korea was a touch-enabled 84-inch Ultra HD display. And the most stunning part is that it could become a consumer product.

The screen, which boasts jaw-dropping image clarity and vibrant colours, has a specially-built user interface which allows us to interact with the television screen using our fingers. Clearly, it’s a demo unit at present, but shows the touch-capability could be brought to 4K screens for homes.

As well as being able to watch Ultra HD video, it is possible to turn the television into a photo browser. You can pinch, drag and zoom into images using multi-touch inputs, as well as view them full screen at 4K resolution.

The television also has a fairly simple drawing suite built-in. Sketching on a display that size and at that resolution is impressive. Touch inputs aren't particularly responsive at the moment, but just writing your name in that size is awesome. Still though, we expect given the price tag on something like this, you would use it for a lot more than sketching out your name in lights.

The set also has a couple of page previews, so we get an idea of what it would be like to browse the internet on a screen of this size at 4K resolution. The difference is night and day, like comparing a Retina display iPad to a second gen iPad.

Ultra HD TVs continue to impress. While visiting the company’s Korean base, we spent a long time looking at LG's 55-inch OLED TV set, but sat alongside a 4K display, it just doesn't compare. All that resolution is quite frankly stunning. Just a shame that there’s no decent content to view on it… yet.