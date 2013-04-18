LG 84-inch 4K touchscreen TV could bring iPad Retina display looks and features to your living room
LG's flagship 4K UHD TV, the 84LM960V, could be released in touchscreen form, Pocket-lint has learnt.
Demonstrated to us at LG's television production plant in South Korea was a touch-enabled 84-inch Ultra HD display. And the most stunning part is that it could become a consumer product.
The screen, which boasts jaw-dropping image clarity and vibrant colours, has a specially-built user interface which allows us to interact with the television screen using our fingers. Clearly, it’s a demo unit at present, but shows the touch-capability could be brought to 4K screens for homes.
As well as being able to watch Ultra HD video, it is possible to turn the television into a photo browser. You can pinch, drag and zoom into images using multi-touch inputs, as well as view them full screen at 4K resolution.
The television also has a fairly simple drawing suite built-in. Sketching on a display that size and at that resolution is impressive. Touch inputs aren't particularly responsive at the moment, but just writing your name in that size is awesome. Still though, we expect given the price tag on something like this, you would use it for a lot more than sketching out your name in lights.
The set also has a couple of page previews, so we get an idea of what it would be like to browse the internet on a screen of this size at 4K resolution. The difference is night and day, like comparing a Retina display iPad to a second gen iPad.
Ultra HD TVs continue to impress. While visiting the company’s Korean base, we spent a long time looking at LG's 55-inch OLED TV set, but sat alongside a 4K display, it just doesn't compare. All that resolution is quite frankly stunning. Just a shame that there’s no decent content to view on it… yet.
- Samsung could be set to release its first MicroLED TVs later this year
- What is Sky Q, how much does it cost and how can I get it?
- Sky Q now has Spotify and new user interface, other new features still to come
- How to get Dolby Atmos: The essential soundbars, speakers and AVRs to buy
- Amazon Fire TV Cube confirmed, set-top-box and Echo hybrid coming soon
- Toshiba announces 2018 4K HDR TV choices, with OLED, Dolby Vision and HLG
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Best World Cup TV deals, 4K HDR and HD TV bargains for Russia 2018
- Get a whole month of Sky Box Sets through Now TV for £3.50, including brand new Westworld
- Sony XF9005 TV review: Full backlight makes for bloomin' great brightness
Comments