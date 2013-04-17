  LG curved OLED TVs to launch later this year

LG's curved OLED TV technology will be going on sale later in 2013. The company first demoed the televisions, which are curved to mimic the spherical shape of the human eye, at CES in Las Vegas earlier this year.

An LG executive, speaking to Pocket-lint at the LG campus in Korea, explained that the curved OLED screens were due out in the latter part of the year.

"I can't tell you the accurate timing but I think soon we will see the curved type of OLED TV in the market," he said.

There are plans for various types of display from 55-inches and above. Right now, LG has a conventional 55-inch OLED set on sale priced at around $10,000 in the US and £6,400 when it launches in the UK soon.

Perhaps because of the price barrier, LG has only sold 200 of its OLED sets in Korea since it went on sale two months ago. Expect the curved version to be even more expensive.

LG may also bring about the return of the 21:9 TV. The company has launched a 21:9 computer monitor - the 29-inch EA93 - and hinted to us that it is possible that the design could roll out to larger TVs.