LG MT93: 27-inch, IPS, 3D, Full HD Smart TV, a lot of spec for little footprint

LG is to bring the 27-inch IPS Personal Smart TV to Europe this month, with other regional roll-outs planned as a follow up. It crams a lot of tech into its relatively small form factor and is being focused partly as an ideal all-in-one, for gaming, PC use and, of course, television and HD content watching.

Opting for an IPS 3D display, says LG, gives it more vibrancy in colours over comparative LCD technologies. The set as a claimed brightness of 250nits, and a contrast ratio of, simply, "Mega". The response time is quoted as 5ms.

The MT93 is a Full HD (1080p) TV with access to LG's Smart TV services. There are stereo 7W speakers in-built, while the socketry includes two HDMI ports, composite and component video inputs, three USB ports, and an Ethernet jack.

It comes with LG's new Magic Remote, and has Miracast and WiDi wireless connectivity, so you can send pictures from compatible devices.

"LG designed its Personal Smart TV line-up to meet the growing demand for compact, multi-purpose devices suitable for bedrooms, studio apartments and dormitories," said Il-geun Kwon, a senior vice-president at LG.

There's no word on pricing for the UK yet, but we'd expect to see some action in that department soon.