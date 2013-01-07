LG adds two new sizes - 55-inch and 65-inch - to UHDTV 4K line-up

LG has added two new screen sizes to its 4K Ultra HD TV line-up. Having launched the 84-inch 84LM960V in the UK, it will be following up that set with 55 and 65-inch models.

Each of the TVs features the same Triple XD processing engine and resolutions of 3840 x 2160, but because of the smaller screen size, the 55-inch set (actually 54.6-inch diagonally) has a pixel density of 80.69 ppi, so will look sharper even than the 84-inch model (which has a ppi of 52.43).

The sets will all come with the latest version of LG's Smart TV platform and the new, redesigned Magic Remote. They also feature NFC connectivity, through the company's proprietary SmartShare, where you only need tap your NFC-capable mobile device to a sticker on the set and it will automatically hook up wirelessly to your television.

They are also Cinema 3D models, so can render 3D images to be read by LG's passive 3D glasses. Because of the enhanced resolution, this will provide Full HD 3D - normal 1080p sets give only half resolution to each eye.

No prices or release dates have been revealed for the new TVs - just "2013" - but we'll bring you more when we go toe-to-toe with them on the show floor at CES in Las Vegas when it opens fully tomorrow.