  LG announces new audio and video kit ahead of CES, 9.1 speaker and NFC in everything

As in previous years, LG has started to announce its CES 2013 line-up ahead of the electronics show in Las Vegas in January.

The new 2013 collection features the BH9430PW 9.1-channel speaker system, NB4530A Sound Bar, BP730 Blu-ray player with Smart TV features, the ND8630 Dual Docking Speaker, and the NP6630 Portable Speaker, bringing with it a bevy of new tech including NFC on all the devices for easy pairing with a smartphone or tablet.

These, says LG "clearly illustrate LG’s commitment to delivering users captivating audio, superior Smart TV functionality, a highly intuitive user experience and cutting-edge 3D technology".

The BH9430PW is a new 9.1-channel surround sound system. As the name suggests, you'll get nine, yes nine, speakers to try to lose in your living room, plus a sub-woofer.

"A chorus of stunning sound is produced by the four multi-directional tallboy speakers, helping to fill the entire room with a soundscape that rivals that of an actual cinema," boasts LG.

The BH9430PW isn't just a speaker though, doubling as a "Smart Hub" too. It is compatible with NFC technology for wireless content mirroring and once plugged into a TV allows you to browse the web and access LG's Smart TV offerings. The BH9430PW also includes an iPod dock to charge devices and provide access to stored content.

The BH9430PW also offers a new feature for late-night viewing: the Private Sound Mode. This feature lets customers feed the system’s sound directly to their smartphone via Wi-Fi.

Meanwhile the NB4530A Sound Bar offers 2.1 channels, 310W speakers and LG’s 3D Surround Processor. It measures 35mm tall.

Supporting HDMI with an Audio Return Channel (HDMI ARC), the Sound Bar plays audio from the TV without requiring additional cables. It is also Bluetooth-enabled to facilitate wireless audio streaming from smartphones, tablets and laptops.

It is also possible to connect the NB4530A wirelessly with LG’s latest TVs.

For those just after a Blu-ray player, the BP730 offers Smart TV features including Video-On-Demand (VOD) and wireless connectivity options as found in the company's TV range.

Like other devices in the range, the BP730 also supports NFC for wireless and seamless content mirroring from smartphones and other external devices.

And if the TV world doesn't suit you, LG is offering a new docking station for your phone - be it an iPhone or an Android powered phone.

The ND8630 Dual Docking Speaker has an 80W speaker and charges the batteries of all docked devices. Bluetooth and Apple’s AirPlay ready, the cylindrical design has a "Mood Lamp" that creates a soft, environment-enhancing lighting effect, while the Smart Sensor analyses the amount of illumination being provided by ambient light sources.

LG has also announced the NP6630 portable speaker. The 20W unit comes with NFC to make pairing easy while AirPlay and Bluetooth connectivity cover all the other bases. Power is provided by a built-in battery, meaning you'll be able to take it out and about when the weather gets better.

No word on pricing or availability as yet. We will keep you posted.