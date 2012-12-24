LG's CES TV line-up boosted with two new Google TV sets

As is tradition, LG has announced some of the products it plans to show at the consumer electronics trade show, CES, in Las Vegas in January. While other companies keep their cards close to their chests, LG gets the nuts and bolts out of the way beforehand, relying on the quality of its products to wow the world's press.

This time around, it has announced two new Google TV sets, the GA7900 and GA6400 - both of which will be on the company's stand at the forthcoming trade show. They will come in various sizes, feature LED display technology, and sport LG's proprietary Cinema 3D TV tech, that will work with the company's own passive 3D glasses.

Each of the TV models will work with the redesigned LG Magic Remote Qwerty to deliver a full Google TV experience, including voice search. Plus, each has a dual-core processor, which will ensure that the Smart TV functionality is smooth and speedy. Cloud gaming service OnLive will also be pre-installed on the TVs.

Design-wise, the stand-out feature is the almost non-existent bezel on the premium model - GA7900 - which LG likes to call Cinema Screen.

"LG is committed to providing diverse home entertainment options that offer the most satisfying user experience and the latest LG Smart TVs with Google TV do just that," said Havis Kwon, president and CEO of the LG Electronics Home Entertainment Company.

"They deliver a stellar user experience by merging the latest Google TV platform with LG’s proven Smart TV technology. The result is a comprehensive system that is groundbreaking in its simplicity."

As with the company's former Google TV range, we doubt they'll make it over to the UK any time soon. However, Pocket-lint will be at CES 2013 in force to find out more.