LG 84LM960V now available in UK: Ultra high definition, 84-inches and £22.5K

LG has brought to the UK market its 84-inch Ultra High-definition 3D LED TV, the 84LM960V. It's massive, has a native resolution of 3840 x 2160 (otherwise known as 4K), includes stereo speakers and two subwoofers, and costs a penny shy of £22,500.

The set - which the company claims is the first of its kind to go on sale in the UK - includes LG's Smart TV functionality and 3D Cinema, the passive 3D system that uses non-powered or shuttered glasses, meaning you can either pick up the official pairs cheaply, or use the ones from a cinema. Five pairs come with the TV, with a further two included for the dual-play feature where two players can play a videogame against each other on the same screen, but see their own specific viewpoints.

The 3D system is lower in resolution when compared to an active equivalent, but when you have such a high resolution to play with, you will get 1080p to each eye.

Like many TVs these days, the 84LM960V has Wi-Fi built-in and is DLNA certified so you can stream your media to it wirelessly from a similarly capable PC, network drive or the like. Other key specs also include voice-controlled Magic Remote Voice technology, 2D to 3D conversion, a Freeview HD tuner, four HDMI ports and USB 2.0 socket.

It will be available in ten stores countrywide before Christmas - including John Lewis Sloane Square, Bentalls Kingston and Richer Sounds Southampton - and will be rolled out further in 2013.

Customers can check it out this weekend at the Gadget Show Live event at Excel in London, running from today until 2 December. It will then follow the LG roadshow around the country, first to the Bullring in Birmingham (7-9 December), then back to London to Westfield Stratford City (13-15 December), finally visiting the Trafford Centre in Manchester (21-24 December).