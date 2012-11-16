  OnLive now playable directly through LG G2 Google TVs

OnLive, the cloud gaming service, has made its biggest step since rising from the ashes as a new company after its money woes in August this year. It is now available on LG G2 model Google TVs in the US, with future Google TVs from the Korean manufacturer to feature the service as standard.

First announced at CES in January this year, the deal between LG and OnLive has borne its first fruit.

"We are proud to be working with OnLive to deliver an incredible home entertainment experience with a full range of interactive viewing and gaming possibilities on LG G2 Series TVs," said Georg Rasinski, director of home entertainment brand management, LG Electronics USA.

"OnLive's premium-quality gaming service offers customers a great opportunity to test the dual-core performance of our G2 Series TVs. We think customers will be very impressed."

The app and TV works in collaboration with the OnLive wireless controller (available separately), and as all games are run on super-powered PCs and streamed through the cloud, you genuinely get a console gaming experience without the need for the console itself.

In addition, you can play the games you purchase or get as part of a subscription on several other platforms too, including PC, Mac and Android devices. You can save a game on one, and pick it up on another.

"Our partnership with LG has enabled us to take an important step forward in making high-end gaming accessible to everyone, across a variety of consumer electronic devices," said Gary Lauder, OnLive chairman.

"Gamers can now enjoy hundreds of amazing console-quality games with no new hardware necessary beyond an OnLive controller and LG's fast and intuitive Google TV."

LG is yet to announce plans of introducing the OnLive service to Smart TVs outside of the US, including the UK.