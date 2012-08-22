LG's 84-inch 3D Ultra Definition TV starts to hit markets, at last

Announced at the start of the year at CES, LG's 84-inch Ultra Definition 3D TV has begun rolling out to markets.

Initially the television will be available only in Korea, but from September LG will reach further afield to Europe, Asia, Latin and North America.

The “Ultra Definition” (UD) aspect comes from this particular TV being one of the first to embrace a 4K display. This means consumers will have a resolution of 3840 x 2160 with eight million pixels per frame. It’s effectively four times the resolution of existing full HD TVs.

By LG’s own admission “the 4K display market is still in its infancy” so material to demo its UD credentials will be limited. However, it shows that the tech is there and even when images and videos are beamed from external sources such as laptops and smartphones, content will remain high-def, thanks to LG’s Resolution Upscaler Plus technology.

Of course 3D is paramount to the LG 84-inch UD TV and the manufacturer has introduced several quirky features. For example, the 3D Depth Control enables the user to adjust the “distance” between objects. In effect you are able to change the perspective of your 3D experience.

That’s not all. Users will also be able to implement the sound zooming feature that alters noise levels depending on the distance of each object. In other words, someone speaking in the background will have their audio adjusted so as to give the noise levels depth in the same way 3D does for imagery.

The TV is kitted with two 10W speakers and two 15W woofers as part of LG’s 2.2 Speaker System. The LG Magic Remote features voice recognition and gesture control and there are more than 1,400 apps to choose from the LG Smart TV platform.

No word on UK pricing yet, but this kit won’t come cheap. Expect to pay well in excess of £10,000 for the LG 84-inch UD 3D TV when it eventually hits these shores.

