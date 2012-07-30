  3D Games now available to download to LG Cinema 3D TVs

3D games are now available to download to LG’s Cinema 3D Smart TVs as the Korean manufacturer expands its multimedia offering.

Initially launched with five titles, all the games have been specifically optimised for the 3D platform (with the aid of LG’s 3D glasses), having previously been available only as 2D games on smartphones and tablet devices.

"We are excited to be able to bring 3D gaming to Smart TVs for the first time, so family members can enjoy the immersive fun together," said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of LG Home Entertainment Company.

"With the arrival of established games as well as original titles developed exclusively for LG CINEMA 3D Smart TV, we are fulfilling our commitment to realising the potential of Smart TV as a genuine 3D gaming platform. LG CINEMA 3D Smart TV owners will be amazed as they become fully engrossed in the large screen, 3D environments of their favourite games, and at how easy it is to be in control with the Magic Remote."

When playing any of the 3D games, the LG Cinema 3D Smart TV’s Magic Remote will be able to be used as motion-sensitive game controller.

The five games now available are Air Penguin, Frisbee Forever, Burn The City, Downhill Bowling 2 and Diversion from Unity Technology, with more titles to be rolled out throughout August.

Do you own an LG Cinema 3D Smart TV? Have you tried out any of the games? Let us know in the comments below...