LG launches all-in-one 3D TV and monitor

LG has revealed a new series of TVs that double up as a computer monitor, with the option of watching both television and working on your computer at the same time.

In a time when the ability to multitask has become crucial to everyday life, both the LG DM2752 and M2752 24-inch monitors allow consumers to use multiple screens on one monitor. For example, one can be checking emails in one window, while keeping an eye on the latest televised sporting action.

The LG DM2752 also has the ability to play 3D content (with the aid of some glasses), whether you’re using the display as a TV or PC monitor.

LG has fitted both the DM2752 and M2752 with two HDMI ports meaning users can hook up a games console and a Freeview box at the same time.

Both devices feature LG’s In-Plane Switching (IPS) panels, which the manufacturer claims creates a better colour consistency and sharper picture, while the wide 178-degree viewing angle should maintain this sharpness from multiple positions in the room.

The LG M2752 is already said to be available throughout Europe (though there’s no official word on pricing), while the LG DM2752 will be arriving in July.

Are you interested by the prospect of an all-in-one TV and PC monitor? Let us know what you think.