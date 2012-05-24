  LG 55-inch OLED TV: Price and availability

When we first saw the LG 55EM9600 - back in January at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas - we were more than impressed. At its European launch tonight LG has given more insight into the telly, including its price and availability.

Touted as the world's largest OLED screen, this 55-inch wonder is also the thinnest (at 4mm), lightest, fastest and, so it would seem, priciest of its kind.

Showroom TVs will be in select stores from this July, with pre-orders being taken for what LG promises will be "pre-Christmas 2012" delivery. But at what cost? Around €9000 is the initial estimate. Eek.

It may not be cheap, but LG is aware that this high-flying, high-spec set is as much about showing what the company is capable of as it is about sales. Of the 250-million TV sales a year, LG anticipates a share of the estimated 50,000 OLED sales in 2013. That may sound like small fish in a big pond for now, but we're looking at the technology of the future - right here, right now.

From what Pocket-lint has seen at both CES and the European, launch this may have the OLED naysayers eating their words. It's an impressive looking bit of kit and we're hungry to get hold of a set as soon as we can.

Will you be taking the plunge into OLED or is this 55-inch behemoth's equally huge price just too much to tango?