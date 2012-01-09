  LG goes big on OLED with 55-inch TV

LG has gone and scaled up its OLED television experiment announcing a beefy 55-inch display at this year's CES. According to LG it is set to be the thinnest, largest and brightest television on offer.

The display was shown off as a final reveal during LG's CES press conference. Whilst we were only given a brief look at the screen, even from a distance its pretty clear how good the television looks.

The 55EM9600 OLED TV features a 4mm thick bezel, which is so thin it gives the impression that the screen is simply floating. The bezel also only adds around 1 mm to the panel from the front, which is quite unlike any television other manufacturers have produced, bar Samsung. With so much shaved off the bulk, the whole thing only weighs 7.5kg.

Things like Smart TV capability and all the other niceties of LG's flagship panels can also be found inside the display. There is also a clever fourth white pixel added to the usual RGB system used by conventional TVS. LGs explains that this should help reduce costs and will hopefully mean the flagship OLED television will gradually become a more affordable product.

As far as the panel specs go, the LG 55EM9600 boasts a 100,000,000:1 contrast ratio - 50 times greater than that of most LEDs - and a response time of 0.1 milliseconds for crystal clear motion rendering.

Expect a late 2012 release for the new OLED TV which we unfortunately don't have a price on yet. Pocket-lint will have more on the television from our team on the ground at CES later.

Update: We have a pricing rumour for the set, with whispers at CES stating it is to come in at around $8000.

