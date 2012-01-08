  1. Home
LG Cinema Screen TV reduces horrid black border to just 1mm

If you are reading this at home, stop two seconds, look at your TV (if you're on the sofa) and see how large the black frame around your television is. Holed up in our hotel room in Las Vegas writing this and looking at the one we've got, it is a shocking 10cms thick.

Now look down at your fingertips and imagine a bezel (that's the frame) surrounding your TV being less than the thickness of the white bit at the end of your fingernail. Impressive right?

That's what LG has just announced its latest TV will have when it goes on show at CES in Las Vegas this year: a 1mm bezel virtually eradicating that black border around its flagship TV altogether.  

Dubbed the Cinema Screen Design, LG will show off a new flagship television that has a bezel that is just 1mm in a move that LG believes will create a more optimal and comfortable environment for immersive 3D viewing. How? By removing physical obstructions to allow greater immersion of 3D effects. 

"The 3D experience is still evolving and we at LG intend to push the limits of what 3D can deliver," said Havis Kwon, President and CEO of LG Home Entertainment Company. "With our 2012 Cinema 3D Smart TVs, we have been able to take a significant step forward, thanks to a series of new and upgraded 3D features led by the Cinema Screen Design." 

But it isn't just about a thin border. The new models will also use similar technology to that introduced by Sony last year. Called Dual Play, two users along with special Dual Play glasses, will be able to see two entirely different full images, as opposed to the traditional split screen.

No word on pricing or availability, however with the show starting on Tuesday we won't have long to wait to get our hands on the new TV to bring you the lowdown of what's what.  

