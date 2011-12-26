LG 55-inch OLED TV welcomes in New Year

LG has revealed that the world's largest OLED TV - the 55-inch OLED TV first announced at IFA in September will be shown at CES in January next month before going on sale at some point in 2012.

LG new Display’s 55-inch OLED TV panel, which grows on the company's previous efforts, will comes with a contrast ratio of 100,000:1 and a wider color gamut than that produced by LCD panels says LG.

“Our objective has always been to actively define and lead emerging display technology markets,” said Dr. Sang Beom Han, CEO and Executive Vice President of LG Display. “Although OLED technology is seen as the future of TV display, the technology has been limited to smaller display sizes and by high costs, until now. LG Display’s 55-inch OLED TV panel has overcome these barriers.”

As previously, no need for a special light source, means LG Display’s 55-inch OLED TV panel is super thin measuring half the thickness of your mobile phone (5mm).

The new TV will go on show at CES 2012. Sadly LG hasn't said how much the new TV will cost, but expect it to be expensive.

The 31-inch model shown off in Berlin last year went on sale in March and costs £6,000. LG's 15-inch OLED costs around £1,500.

So a quick spin on the Pocket-lint abacus leads us to believe the 55-incher will cost a minimum of £20,000. Better get saving those pennies.

