3D flicks go flicker-free with LG

LG has announced the arrival of its latest weapons in the quest for multi-device 3D supremacy - the "Flicker Free Certified" Cinema 3D Monitor; D41P and D42P.

The FPR 3D monitors are all ready to go with all 3D capable graphics cards and aren't discriminate against OS race. They are HDMI 1.4 ready, so you can use them as a regular 3D TV if you want (sans PC) and they also offer 2D to 3D conversion on the fly.

“Although 3D is one of the hottest items in technology today, some consumers are holding back from purchasing 3D products because of concerns over performance and price,” said Si-hwan Park, vice president of the Monitor Division, LG Home Entertainment Company.

“With Cinema 3D Monitors, we’ve addressed all these concerns. The advanced picture quality, more comfortable glasses and competitive pricing makes it very hard to keep putting off 3D.”

The monitors are hitting LG's homeland of Korea today, and will be finding their way to European shores in June.

