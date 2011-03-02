  1. Home
Last chance to win a LG HX300G LED projector

To celebrate the launch of its innovative projector range Pocket-lint has teamed up with top-notch tech giant LG to bring you the chance of winning one of its brand new LG HX300G LED projectors.

However the competition ends 3 March 2011, so be quick.

Ever wished you had your own home multimedia room? With the LG HX300G LED projector, you can view cinema-quality multimedia content including movies, sporting events, MP3s, home videos and pictures at up to 1.35 metres wide within the comfort of your own home.

The ultra-slim, micro portable HX300G from LG is the world’s first XGA LED projector and delivers a colour range so wide and picture quality so sharp and bright, you will forget you’re not in a cinema!

The HX300G supports DivX HD, MP3 and JPEG files and File Viewer software, so it’s multi- functional and easy to connect through a USB. Whether you’re at home, at work or on the move, the lightweight HX300G offers a superior picture and colour quality, wherever you go.

So what do you need to do to be in with a chance of winning?

Twitterers - just follow Pocket-lint and @LGBlogUK on Twitter and then retweet the following message: RT & follow @pocketlint @LGBlogUK to win the LG HX300G LED projector http://t.co/zEfgmVG

Facebookers - just  "Like" Pocket-lint on Facebook and then come back and comment on this competition page.

The competition is open to all UK residents and will be ending midnight 3 March, after which a winner will be chosen.

This competition is now closed

