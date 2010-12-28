  LG LZ9700 to become world's largest FULL LED-backlit LCD 3D TV

LG is to unveil the 72-inch LZ9700, the world’s largest FULL LED-backlit LCD 3D TV, at CES at the start of January.

The announcement, which comes on the back of confirmed 3D-Ready AV units from LG also expected at the show, suggests that the company is jumping behind 3D completely.

“The LZ9700 combines the ultimate in LG’s picture quality with our latest developments in 3D TV,” said Mr Havis Kwon, president and CEO of LG Home Entertainment Company. “With the LZ9700, LG is poised to take the lead in the TV market with the world’s largest FULL LED screen that delivers a truly outstanding TV viewing experience.”

The LG LZ9700 is capable of handling both 2D and 3D content and offers TruMotion 400Hz to smooth pictures.

We presume the new television will come with the company’s “Magic” wand found in the box of the LX9900 and come with a bevy of Internet services like BBC iPlayer and Picasa support.

More details will no doubt come at CES in Las Vegas.

Pocket-lint will be covering the show live from the start of January. You can find out all the latest via our dedicated CES 2011 homepage.