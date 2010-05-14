  LG on the look out for the UK's best home entertainment setup

LG has launched its Home Entertainment Heroes competition in which it hopes to uncover the nation's best host. With Wimbledon and the World Cup just around the corner, it's the perfect time to get your gaff set up to play host to the best sports gatherings.

LG isn't looking for the person with the most expensive home cinema system, it is more concerned with people creating a unique environment from which to watch all of the action this summer.

Entrants can upload pics and videos to LG and the lucky winners will be the recipients of some of LG’s top home entertainment equipment including a LG 47-inch LX9900 full LED 3D ready television, HB 965TZ home cinema system and BX580 3D ready Blu-ray player.

If you're in need of some inspiration, head over to the LG site where a viral video is on display demoing the sort of thing they are after. You could start by getting a few of these Home Draught systems in. The rest, you'll have to think up yourselves.