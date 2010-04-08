LG 15-Inch OLED TV landing in UK before month out
We brought you word of an April release back at the start of March, but LG has released an official statement this morning confirming that those who've got between £1500 - £2000 will be able to get their hands on a 15-inch OLED TV from the company.
The new model, first showcased last year will be just 3.2mm thick and offer 720p HD resolution for those keen to watch movies or the footie over the summer.
With a 10,000,000 (yes 10m): 1 contrast ratio this television is vivid and crisp when it comes to watching stuff.
While it's not packing a Freeview HD receiver, the new television will come with a built-in digital freeview offering and includes a USB 2.0 input allowing for playback of movies in stunning high definition.
Equipped with LG’s Trumotion 100Hz technology, it also has a response time of 0.1ms making it ideal for watching fast paced films and sporting events.
Yours to own by the end of the month says LG.
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Apple just made its Carpool Karaoke show free to watch via TV App
- What's the best VPN for streaming?
- Great Royal Wedding deal: Sign up to Sky Q and get a 43-inch 4K HDR LG TV for just £249
- 4K Android TV dongle does exist, but you're unlikely to get one
- LG's 2018 TVs now support Google Assistant voice control
- Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos movies on demand: Rakuten TV ramps up its offering on LG TVs
- The best World Cup TV deals, 4K HDR and HD TV bargains for Russia 2018
- Buy Samsung's artsy The Frame TV on Amazon by 12 May and save $400
- You can watch the Royal Wedding in 4K on Sky Q
Comments