LG 15-Inch OLED TV landing in UK before month out

We brought you word of an April release back at the start of March, but LG has released an official statement this morning confirming that those who've got between £1500 - £2000 will be able to get their hands on a 15-inch OLED TV from the company.

The new model, first showcased last year will be just 3.2mm thick and offer 720p HD resolution for those keen to watch movies or the footie over the summer.

With a 10,000,000 (yes 10m): 1 contrast ratio this television is vivid and crisp when it comes to watching stuff.

While it's not packing a Freeview HD receiver, the new television will come with a built-in digital freeview offering and includes a USB 2.0 input allowing for playback of movies in stunning high definition.

Equipped with LG’s Trumotion 100Hz technology, it also has a response time of 0.1ms making it ideal for watching fast paced films and sporting events.

Yours to own by the end of the month says LG.