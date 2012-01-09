  1. Home
Lenovo to announce first ever Ice Cream Sandwich powered TV at CES

Lenovo plans to unleash an Android 4.0 powered television at CES, making it the first set in the world to use Google's new operating system.

The 55-inch television, on top of using Google's latest OS, also packs cutting edge tv tech. The display is a Full HD 3D IPS panel and is powered by a 1.5 GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon APQ8060 processor to keep Android ticking over nicely. There is also 1GB of RAM and 8GB of storage available for all your app related niceties. 

The spec sheet on this television reads more like a top spec smartphone than something you would expect in your living room. Stuff like voice control and a 5 megapixel camera for video chat add to the Smart TV functionality. 

Completing the televisual package is HDMI and USB 2.0 connectivity as well as an SD card slot and Wi-Fi. Lenovo has also integrated its suite of cloud services into the display as if it didn't already have enough functionality. 

What has us really excited is the IPS element of the panel, which like Apple's iPhone and iPad, will translate to extremely good viewing angles and colour rendition. Haven't not yet had a play with the tv we can't be sure exactly how it handles Android apps. We will have more on the display when CES proper kicks off tomorrow. 

What do you think of the Lenovo telly? Let us know in the comments below ... 

