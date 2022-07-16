(Pocket-lint) - Lego's latest offering is based on the hit sitcom The Office. It's loaded with callbacks from the series, and it's a meticulously detailed replica of the set that features some of the most iconic sceneries from inside Dunder Mifflin Paper Company offices. It has the reception desk, Jim and Dwight's desks, Michael Scott’s office, and the conference room.

Zoom in a little closer and you'll see Michael Scott’s "World’s Best Boss", Dwight's stapler in jello, Stanley with a pretzel, a Lego version of Pam’s watercolor painting of the office, and Kevin's chili on the floor. It's a 1,164-piece set measuring over 3 inches high, 12 inches wide, and 10 inches deep. It comes with 15 minifigures representing the most beloved characters from the show.

This set should be awarded a Dundee for Best Build Ever. Available for pre-order now! pic.twitter.com/tb5lyRZSC5 — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) July 15, 2022

Notably, Andy isn't included. Lego explained why on Twitter. You can see the entire crew from Lego's set in the pictures below.

Lego

There are extra stickers and accessories included, too.

Lego said this set came to fruition after receiving 10,000 votes through the Lego Ideas program. The set's original submitter, Jaijai Lewis, worked on it since 2014.

The Office Lego set costs $119.9.99 and will be available for preorder 15 July 2022 on Walmart’s website in the US and Canada and Lego.com internationally ahead of a 1 October release.

Writing by Maggie Tillman.