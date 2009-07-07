  1. Home
ITV attempts to remove Blu-ray copy ban

  ITV attempts to remove Blu-ray copy ban
ITV has confirmed that it's "talking" to Freesat and Panasonic over plans to make its HD content more usable to consumers by allowing them to copy to Blu-ray discs.

At the time of writing, all ITV HD content is flagged as "Copy Never", meaning that it can't be archived by consumers onto optical discs. Its main competitor, the BBC, allows a single copy, so that content can be backed up but not shared.

An ITV spokesperson has announced, however: "We are talking to both Panasonic and Freesat in order to find a satisfactory solution for ITV HD content on the Blu-ray recorder which meets the terms of our programme rights contracts".

