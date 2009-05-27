  1. Home
Freesat gets high-def footie finals

Freesat, the free-to-air digital satellite TV service, is highlighting the "two biggest matches of the season" available in "pin-sharp" HD on the service this week.

Freesat brings you a week of the best footballing action in high definition with both the UEFA Champions League Final, which sees Manchester United take on FC Barcelona, and the FA Cup Final with an Everton versus Chelsea finish due to be shown on ITV HD, exclusive to Freesat, today (Wednesday 27) and Saturday 30 May.

Freesat says HD offers a picture that is five times the quality of normal digital TV - "meaning every kick, tackle and goal is vividly lifelike".

