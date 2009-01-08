  Virgin Media viewers to get ITV Player

Virgin Media has announced a deal with ITV that will bring the terrestrial channels on demand service, ITV player, to Virgin Media customers.

Trying to extend the gap even further in the "on-demand" sphere against Sky, the agreement between the two companies will give Virgin Media’s 3.5 million TV customers the ablity to view over 40 hours of programming from ITV1, 2, 3 and 4 each week.

ITV has said that popular shows such as Coronation Street and Emmerdale will all be made available for seven days after being broadcast as part of Virgin Media’s free catch up TV service.

Virgin Media’s viewers will also be able to choose from 500 hours of ITV comedies, documentaries and dramas, all ready to watch at any time on demand.

A selection of ITV’s High Definition (HD) programming will also be available on demand Virgin have said.

Virgin have already signed a deal with the BBC to offer its iPlayer on demand service to customers via their television.