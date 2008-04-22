  Old ITV programmes available on iTunes

ITV and Apple have announced a content team-up that sees over 260 hours of older ITV programming available on the iTunes store in the UK.

Marking the first time ITV's content has been available via a third-party, UK customers can now "enjoy the best in award-winning drama, comedy, entertainment and cult classics" from the commercial broadcaster.

Available to download are complete series of "classic" ITV shows like Cold Feet, Brideshead Revisited, Inspector Morse and Captain Scarlet.

"We want to give viewers the opportunity to watch their favourite shows wherever they are", says Dawn Airey, managing director of ITV global content.

"ITV has thousands of hours of classic content in the archive which we are bringing to a whole new audience via iTunes."

The shows will cost £1.89 per episode and there are more "great additions" planned soon for iTunes but nothing from the current programme line-up.