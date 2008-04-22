Old ITV programmes available on iTunes
ITV and Apple have announced a content team-up that sees over 260 hours of older ITV programming available on the iTunes store in the UK.
Marking the first time ITV's content has been available via a third-party, UK customers can now "enjoy the best in award-winning drama, comedy, entertainment and cult classics" from the commercial broadcaster.
Available to download are complete series of "classic" ITV shows like Cold Feet, Brideshead Revisited, Inspector Morse and Captain Scarlet.
"We want to give viewers the opportunity to watch their favourite shows wherever they are", says Dawn Airey, managing director of ITV global content.
"ITV has thousands of hours of classic content in the archive which we are bringing to a whole new audience via iTunes."
The shows will cost £1.89 per episode and there are more "great additions" planned soon for iTunes but nothing from the current programme line-up.
- Netflix may soon move from small screen to big screen cinema so it can compete for awards
- Best movies to look forward to in 2018: Here are all the top film trailers
- Amazon continues its push into TV, scores exclusive rights to US Open tennis
- Samsung Q9FN TV review: The big, bright, back-lit QLED boss
- Amazon Fire TV Edition smart televisions with Alexa coming to Best Buy later this year
- 21 best 4K Ultra HD Blu-rays available to buy now
- How to watch the 2018 Grand National on TV and for free online through a VPN
- ESPN+: How does it work, what does it offer, and how much is it?
- Apple TV 4K review: A long-awaited boost to the premium streamer
- Will Google launch this Android TV dongle and Assistant remote in May?
Comments